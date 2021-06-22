SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Hits $33.16 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $33.16 million and $6.70 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008600 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GaiaDAO (GAIA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

