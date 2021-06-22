Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.38. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$15.27, with a volume of 248,479 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. Analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

