SuperLauncher Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $23,503.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00112751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.23 or 1.00046829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

