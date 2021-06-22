SureRemit Trading 38.8% Lower This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $14,183.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

