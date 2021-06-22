Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

