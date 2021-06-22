Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,044 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.73% of Sutro Biopharma worth $70,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $21,741,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $13,590,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $6,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $918.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.