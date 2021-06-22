SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $553.47 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.