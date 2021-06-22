Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $187,213.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00154396 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.27 or 0.99996075 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

