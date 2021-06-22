Swingby Price Tops $0.0565 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $12.25 million and $490,871.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00045548 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,864,885 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

