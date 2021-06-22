Switch (ESH) Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Switch has a market capitalization of $167,553.96 and $2,264.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Switch has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00176327 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001544 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.31 or 0.00613339 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

