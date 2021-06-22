SWYFT (SWYFTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,313.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 37% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $15,745.71 and $8,313.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00633430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.38 or 0.07265107 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

