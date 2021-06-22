SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.52 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $216,134.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00361253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002819 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00976849 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,272,133 coins and its circulating supply is 118,998,553 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

