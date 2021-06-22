Synthetix One Day Trading Volume Tops $79.58 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00019783 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $674.69 million and approximately $79.58 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00599624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00077242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

