Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.76. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 48,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82.

About Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in China, Europe, India, other Asian countries, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Vidalia. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

