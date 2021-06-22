Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lessened by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

