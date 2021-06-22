Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $73.89 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $73.89 million and $3.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00378974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,446,720 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

