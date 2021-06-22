T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.11. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.96. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.29.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.