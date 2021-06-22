Tael Price Hits $0.0621 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $10.00, $4.92 and $18.11.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00626265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.64 or 0.07137697 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $45.75, $62.56, $7.20, $119.16, $10.00, $13.96, $4.92, $18.11, $34.91, $6.32 and $24.72. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.