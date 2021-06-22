Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Trading Down 4.9%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Taiheiyo Cement from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

