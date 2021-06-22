Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,245,823.19 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72.

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 512,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.33.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

