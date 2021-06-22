Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Reduced by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,655 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

