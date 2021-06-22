Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.89 million-92.52 million.

Shares of TEDU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,145. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

