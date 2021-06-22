Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.44.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of TH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $389.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.