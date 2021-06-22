Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.