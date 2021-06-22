TE-FOOD (TONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.73 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $427,048.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00649706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.36 or 0.07142195 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.