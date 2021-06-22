Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Shares Down 3%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $475.00 and last traded at $475.00. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.82.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

