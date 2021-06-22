Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.