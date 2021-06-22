Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 30,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,822% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

