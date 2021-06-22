Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. 106,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,405,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

