TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,333,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.40% of TELUS worth $103,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in TELUS by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TELUS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 522.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

