Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $556,608.74 and approximately $385.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,437.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01359146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00367703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

