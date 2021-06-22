TerraKRW Hits Market Capitalization of $42.87 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $42.87 million and approximately $5,564.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.24 or 0.99619556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,332,430,546 coins and its circulating supply is 50,331,701,437 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.