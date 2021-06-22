TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $62.14 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007686 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000251 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,909,037,538 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

