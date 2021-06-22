Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.78. 42,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,829. The company has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.