Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.30

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 587711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

