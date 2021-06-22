TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post sales of $3.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,325%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

