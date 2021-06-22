TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Down 0.9%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 79 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TGSGY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Danske downgraded TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data.

