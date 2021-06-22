Thames Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thames Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $245.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

