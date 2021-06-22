The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells $955,524.10 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10.

AZEK stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 963,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -63.48. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

