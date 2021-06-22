The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 4.0% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.93. 89,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $99.64.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

