The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

BA stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.83. 386,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,639,152. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.99.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

