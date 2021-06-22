The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.71

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 39593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

