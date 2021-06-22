The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.49. The China Fund shares last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 9,462 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after buying an additional 147,725 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the first quarter worth $251,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

