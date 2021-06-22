The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve Sells 14,562 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,720.

Shares of DSG stock traded up C$1.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$82.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,991. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$83.62.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSG. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

