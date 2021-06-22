The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve Sells 14,562 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,720.
Shares of DSG stock traded up C$1.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$82.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,991. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$83.62.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
