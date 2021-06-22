The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.12. 5,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,331 shares of company stock worth $2,409,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

