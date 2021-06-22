The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 21,000 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of The Gap stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. 4,349,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,729. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

