The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GPS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. 164,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,656. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.53.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $97,396.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,173. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

