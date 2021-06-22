The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Initiates Share Buyback Plan

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.49. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
