The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Initiates Share Buyback Plan

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.49. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

