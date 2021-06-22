The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $194.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

