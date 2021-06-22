The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $273.10 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $184.34 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

